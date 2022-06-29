Author Justin DiPego's new fantasy novel "Wrong Side Of A Working Man" now is available for purchase at The Book Loft in Solvang, where a book-signing event was held June 17.

A spokeswoman for DiPego said the event was a success. "The bookstore actually sold out of these books and had to order more," she noted.

In the story, main character Alex Cides one morning straps on his tool belt only to find his wife is gone, his daughters fear him, he has lost his job and a mysterious curse has thrown him out of balance with the universe.

DiPego, a Los Angeles native, takes his character through a series of 10 challenging tasks inside the mythical underbelly of Los Angeles, in an effort to right things — or risk losing everything.

The "ground-breaking, modern-day adult illustrated fantasy novel" is set in the contemporary world, and is DiPego's second novel.

In addition to authoring books, DiPego is a filmmaker, artist and founder of DiPego Now Entertainment. He is the son of Santa Ynez Valley resident and longtime screenwriter and producer Gerald DiPego.

