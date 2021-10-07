Lola Gonzalez has taken the helm at Bethania Preschool & After School in Solvang as its new executive director, replacing Eileen Knotts who retired during the summer after 34 years in the role.

"The people of Bethania are confident and overjoyed with Lola Gonzalez in this position and the children are very excited," Pastor Chris Brown said.

Prior to coming to Bethania in 2018 as lead teacher of the after-school program, Gonzalez worked with child care programs at Orfalea Early Learning Center and Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzalez was tasked with creating and implementing Bethania's distance learning program to help parents who had to work away from home, a school spokeswoman said. She was responsible for supervising more than 20 students each day and assisting them with the elements of virtual learning while creating spaces to keep the kids safe.

“I'm very happy to be serving as the new director,” Gonzalez said. “I am excited to see how I grow in this new role, and how I can help children and families in my community. I love Bethania; it's like my second home.”

Bethania Preschool and After School is located at 611 Atterdag Road in Solvang and provides all day programming for preschoolers, and before- and after-school services for grades TK-6.

