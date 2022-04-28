California hunters can now purchase hunting licenses for the 2022-23 season, as well as apply for the Big Game Drawing online. Californians have many options to bring home wild game for their dinner table, and at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to lead to the closure or delay of any hunting seasons.
The deadline to apply for the Big Game Drawing is Thursday, June 2 at 11:59 p.m. The 2022 California Big Game Hunting Digest includes information about hunts, tag quotas, season dates and the Big Game Drawing.
As part of a broader effort to go paperless, CDFW transitioned to a digital format for the California Big Game Hunting Digest last license year. The hunting digest is no longer printed and shipped to license agents or customers, but the electronic version of the hunting digest continues to be available online. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife website is the most reliable source for the Big Game Digest.
CDFW also wants to remind hunters nonlead ammunition is required for all hunting in California.
Due to changes in the penal code regarding the purchase or transfer of ammunition, purchase ammunition well in advance of hunting and practice with it in order to ensure firearms are sighted-in appropriately before heading into the field.
In some cases, California deer, elk and pronghorn antelope hunters whose 2021 seasons were cut short or eliminated as a result of wildfires and public land closures can seek a reinstatement of their preference points and/or receive refunds of their tag fees.