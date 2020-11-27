Related to this story

James (Jim) P. Sideris
James (Jim) P. Sideris

James (Jim) P. Sideris, Santa Ynez resident, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side, on October 1st, 2020, at the age of 90.

David R. Hersman
David R. Hersman

My beloved husband of 59 years left me on November 8 to join our Lord and Savior in Heaven. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 2, 19…

Charles D. Hutchinson
Charles D. Hutchinson

Chuck moved with his family to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1958. He attended College Elementary, SY Elementary & SYVU High School. He served …