St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos invites members of the public — and their four-legged friends — to the annual "Blessing of the Animals" event slated for Sunday, Oct. 2.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector, will welcome animals and their people outdoors in front of the church at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., where he will offer individual blessings free of charge.
Blessings will also be offered for photographed pets unable to attend. Children are also invited to bring a stuffed animal for a blessing as well.
Large or "unsociable" animals may remain in a vehicle or trailer, and the priest will come to them, a church spokeswoman said.
All other animals must be on a lead or in a crate.
Humans of all ages and of all faiths (or none) are invited.
Musician Adam Phillips, founder and director of Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra, will provide musical entertainment during the event, and a complimentary reception with animal treats and water for animals will be provided, as well as beverages, wine and cheese for their humans.
The event is conducted annually in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi near his feast day of Oct. 4, honoring his love for all creatures, great and small.
For more information, visit www.SMITV.org.