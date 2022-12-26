Over 130 bikes were distributed to underprivileged children Saturday in Lompoc as part of the 16th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids holiday drive.
The seasonal drive since 2006 is held each year in December to honor the memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in a vehicle accident in 2005 at age 17.
In a post-event statement, the Fabing family said this year's event was a huge success, and thanked all those who supported efforts to make it a special Christmas season for local kids.
"We were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 130 bikes this year — highest we have ever got to!
"We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way, and remember Brice on this 17th year anniversary of his passing."
Children and their families stopped by to collect a new bike and helmet with a little help from a special visitor — Santa.
Local organizations and agencies whose clients received a bike and helmet include Community Action Commission, local farm workers, Catholic church, Lompoc YMCA, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, and Migrant Workers Ministry, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridge House-shelter, and the local Toys for Tots chapter.
The Fabing family also acknowledged the Erin and DL Keller family, the Amabelle Apolinario Family, and the Gabe Garcia family, for building the bikes.
"... and to Lesa Keasler, organizer and fundraiser extraordinaire! What a true blessing they are! So beyond grateful for their help!"
The family gave further thanks to the City of Lompoc Employees Development Association and Floriano's for each donating over 15 bikes, Score for donating helmet bags, and Deacon Paul of La Purisima Catholic Church for blessing the bikes.
Ongoing sponsors also include Mechanics Bank of Lompoc, Toyota of Lompoc, Vargas Jewelry, the Lompoc Elks, and special family donors.
"Together we brought a little Christmas cheer to our Lompoc Families, which is what Christmas is all about," the family said.