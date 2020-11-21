Buellton delivering holiday cheer with weekend Poker Run, Farmers Market events

The Buellton Chamber and Visitors' Bureau along with the Buellton Rec is partnering to bring some socially distant holiday cheer to the local community the first weekend of December.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, the Chamber will host a socially distant Poker Run event in downtown Buellton for a chance to win prizes.

Poker Run is an organized family event in which participants will visit and draw a card from five different check points located in Buellton, according to a spokesperson. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run.

Participants are encouraged to enjoy the game at leisure, while stopping for lunch, holiday shopping and wine tasting throughout town to support local businesses.

Hands are $20, and each additional hand is $5. The game sheets will be available on the day of the event at the Buellton Chamber office.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, downtown Buellton will transform into a Christmas Farmers Market faire, complete with a food truck, arts and craft kits for kids to take home, a mailbox for letters to Santa, a light display and performances by the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band. Socially distanced photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be available from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Buellton Rec is currently accepting local vendors to participate in the farmers market. Those interested should contact Kristen at the Buellton Rec at kristent@cityofbuellton.com.