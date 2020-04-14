You are the owner of this article.
Buellton no-contact Easter egg hunt contest winners announced
Buellton residents Scott and Jennette Wolfe submitted the winning photo of their daughters Lily and Bella decked out in pink apparel for the town's no-contact Easter egg hunt last weekend.

 Courtesy of Scott and Jennette Wolfe

With a successful run of Buellton's impromptu social-distancing Easter egg hunt that was held over the weekend, general manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas has announced a winner for the egg hunt photo contest. 

Buellton residents Scott and Jennette Wolfe's winning capture shows their two daughters decked out in pink apparel smiling in front of a brightly colored egg "hidden" in the office window of Buellton contest participant, City Hall Planning Commission.

The couple's names were drawn for the grand prize, a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.

The egg hunts were sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of CommerceFlying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

