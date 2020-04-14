Buellton no-contact Easter egg hunt contest winners announced

With a successful run of Buellton's impromptu social-distancing Easter egg hunt that was held over the weekend, general manager of Sideways Inn|Sideways Lounge Lydia Thomas has announced a winner for the egg hunt photo contest.
Buellton residents Scott and Jennette Wolfe's winning capture shows their two daughters decked out in pink apparel smiling in front of a brightly colored egg "hidden" in the office window of Buellton contest participant, City Hall Planning Commission.
The couple's names were drawn for the grand prize, a two-night stay in a tiki tent at Flying Flags this summer.
The egg hunts were sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, Flying Flags RV Resort and Sideways Inn.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!