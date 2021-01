The Buellton Senior Center thrift store reopened its doors for business on Monday after closing to restock shelves with new items to kick off the new year.

All proceeds from sales go back to the community and seniors of Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

The store is located at 164 West Highway 246, Buellton. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

