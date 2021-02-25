You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest going virtual
0 comments
alert

Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest going virtual

  • 0
051117BrewFest (10 of 14).jpg
Buy Now

Nolan Kennedy, of Simi Valley, grabs a beer from the Solvang Brewing Company during the Buellton Brew Fest at River View Park in 2017.

 Seth Murray, Contributor

Buellton's 10th annual Brew Fest will go virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, as beer lovers near and far will be invited to join or host festival watch parties with friends and family. 

This year's Cinco de Mayo-themed beer festival is slated for May 1, according to an announcement from the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the Chamber and event organizers, EnFuego Events, work to provide ticket buyers with a box of beers and other beverages to help celebrate the annual event.

Tickets will soon go on sale at www.buelltonbrewfest.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Robison
Obituaries

Don Robison

Don Robison died suddenly while going about his morning routine in Buellton, Calif., on January 30, 2021, at the age of 81.

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader
Obituaries

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader

With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best …

+4
Judith Dale: Santa Catalina Island, yesterday and today
Columns

Judith Dale: Santa Catalina Island, yesterday and today

  • Updated

Over a million people a year visit Catalina Island and spend $166.7 million to do everything from enjoying the beautiful scenery to playing golf, hiking, biking, fishing scuba diving, kayaking, shopping and visiting the many museums. Learn more about Catalina right here.

Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.
Obituaries

Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.

Daniel Farrell Reeves Jr. passed away on February 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News