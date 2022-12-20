The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival concluded Sunday evening with a final visit from a special team of live reindeer on display.
Hundreds of visitors filtered through the grounds and children looked on in wonderment as the evening festival showcased thousands of LED lights wrapped around trees, configured as animal displays, and that left fields awash with bright, glowing color.
The immersive light experience, which kicked off Dec. 2 and ran each weekend through Sunday, also featured a Holiday Country Market, childrens' activities, Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.
Funds raised over the last three weeks, according to event organizers, will support future developments planned at the botanic grounds.
The 2-acre public garden, which was established in 2006, runs west - adjacent to Buellton's River View Park and showcases a wide variety of native plants of Santa Barbara County, trails and interactive elements for kids.
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr. in Buellton, and is open to the public and free of charge from sunrise to sunset 365 days a year.