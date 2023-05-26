Starting this Saturday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the magical flight of the butterfly will be on display with the return of the museum's Butterflies Alive! exhibit.
The annual summer display will take place at the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara, and will feature nearly 1,000 live butterflies fluttering freely amongst attendees.
Local butterfly favorites and several exotic tropical species will be on display and allow museum guest of all ages a unique and immersive walk through a beautiful butterfly filled garden.
The exhibit will continue to Sept. 4 and is free with admission to the museum. For children 2 to 12 years old, the price of admission is $14, a ticket is $17 for teens and $19 for adults. See a full breakdown of ticket prices on the museum's website, www.mysbnature.org/event-list/all-events.
Information on the museum's valuable membership options are also available online, members enter for free including for special events like Butterflies Alive!
For an experience closer to home, the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Follow the Natural History Museum's Facebook page to stay up to date on their local programming.