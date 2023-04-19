Aquila is a 2-1/2-year-old female, red Dogue de Bordeaux available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road.
According to center staff, Aquila is a volunteer favorite who is good with both adults and children. She enjoys going on walks with volunteers and has worked on the “heel” command, which she picked up quickly. They noted that while Aquila came on strong with one male dog she met, she was easily corrected and calmed down after a few moments. To see her videos, visit 24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A505055.
Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
For more information or to make an appointment to meet Aquila, call the center at 805-681-5285 or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.