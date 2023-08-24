Ben E is a nine-month-old female, black and tan German shepherd-mix pup available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Center staff say Ben E lives for playtime. She is an energetic fetch enthusiast that obediently drops the ball, eagerly seeking approval. The 55 lb pup is also independent, enjoys solo play and even makes her own pool games.
Ben E’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Ben E, or make an appointment to meet her or any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All adoptable animals, and those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.
To learn about shelter partners Animal Services and CAPA, visit www.LompocCAPA.org where a shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities can be found.