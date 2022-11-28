Brownie is a special needs 9-week-old female, black and brown Belgian malinois available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
According to center staff, Brownie is vision-impaired but it doesn't slow her down. She is a playful puppy who is enthusiastic, and eager to explore.
To watch her play, visit youtu.be/HZER6PvOEHg
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster