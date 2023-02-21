Buster is a five-year-old male, tan pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Center staff say Buster is a silly, laid back but excitable, shy but sweet boy who loves going for walks and being outside. He was not adapting to shelter life and becoming stressed, so is currently in a foster home.
For more information about Buster, contact smacfostercoordinator@gmail.com, and to see his videos visit: 24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR2/A431779
His adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 West Foster Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit Animal Services partner www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster