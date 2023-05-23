Chanel is a two-year-old female, white and black shorthaired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Shelter, located at 548 West Foster Rd.
Chanel’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
To make an appointment to meet Chanel or learn about any of the available animals, call shelter staff at 805-934-6119 or visit www.countyofsb.org/1381/Adoptable-Animal-Search
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.