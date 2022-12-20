Chex is a six-month-old female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster