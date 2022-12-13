Daisy is a seven-year-old female, brown tabby domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Daisy has been at the shelter for 393 days, and center staff say she is looking for a calm and patient household where she will learn to trust her human. It is not known if she gets along with other cats, so Daisy may do best as an only pet.
Staff say they have watched Daisy bloom slowly at the shelter and know that she craves attention, interaction and play. She almost demands attention, and her boundaries and appetite for love has grown leaps and bounds, they said.
Going into a new environment, however, might be a bit of a restart for Daisy, but staff say they believe those who put in the effort and patience will be rewarded "with a sweet kitty who loves to be around her human best friends."
Daisy enjoys being in a high environment where she feels safe, such as a tall cat tree or bookcase.
Her adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster