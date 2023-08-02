Ghosty is an 11-month-old male, black and white Alaskan husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Ghosty is "a mischief-maker with a heart of snowflakes" who is sure to keep you on your toes." He is a young pup that will bring hilarious antics and infinite cuddles into his human's life — whether he's zooming around the room like a blur of fluff or charming everyone with his irresistible puppy eyes.
Staff say Ghosty isn't just about fun and games as he wins hearts with his friendly personality, tail-wagging greetings, wet nose boops, and paw shakes.
Ghosty’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Ghosty, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All adoptable animals, and those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.