Hudson is a two-year-old male, white Siberian Husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Hudson is a shy, gentle soul who thrives in the company of another dog. He arrived at the shelter alongside his sister, Nala, and his reserved nature makes him most comfortable in the presence of another furry friend. They noted that patience, a calm environment, and the companionship of a confident dog are essential to helping him overcome his shyness.
Hudson’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Hudson, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.