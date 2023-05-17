Magnus is a four-year-old male, black and white domestic medium-hair cat available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 West Central Ave.
Center staff say Magnus is a talkative love bug who loves to play, although he is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.
Magnus is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, which is not a disease but requires medication. Center staff say the condition means Magnus must stay an indoor cat, and that with good preventative health care, he is bound to live a long and healthy life.
FIV is almost exclusively transmitted by deep bite wounds, such as territorial fights between intact cats, according to staff, who noted that no other feline-to-feline contact is an issue, nor is feline-to-human or other species. Those whom already have a FIV+ kitty and would like to add an agreeable Magnus to the mix — he is ready, the staff say.
Magnus’ adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
To get Magnus's contact info, visit https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR1/A508476.
The shelter is open to the public Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Pet Resource Center is open on Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to meet Magnus, call the center at 805-737-7755 or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.