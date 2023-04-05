Maverick is a two-year-old male, red rottweiler and black mouth cur available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.
Center staff say Maverick is "the coolest guy," noting that he "is a big, beefy, sweet pea who wants to play, hike, and get scritches" — and is not a fan of shelter life. To see Maverick’s photo album, go to https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A509977.
Maverick’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.