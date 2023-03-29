Mega is a three-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd dog and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.
Center staff say that if you're looking for an intelligent, devoted, loyal companion — then meet Mega! Mega is a happy- go-lucky guy that has many of the standard traits of the breed, among them, being people-focused, loving and intelligent — understanding commands such as sit, down, stay and come.
Mega’s favorite thing to do is playing fetch and will bring back the ball every time, staff say. He is a good leash walker, loves to sniff, and explore on walks, and is housebroken. He is definitely a special boy who will make an excellent best friend, staff say. To see Mega’s bio and videos, visit 24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A500650.
Mega's adoption fees include his spay, microchips, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.