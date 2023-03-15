Miloh is a seven-year-old male, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
According to Center staff, Miloh is as goofy as he is good looking. They said if you're a fan of huskies who make you laugh, you have to "meet this silly boy today."
Miloh’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster