Nala is a two-year-old female, gray and white Siberian Husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Nala is a stunning white Husky with captivating heterochromia — with one blue eye and one brown eye.
She is a spirited, playful and adventurous girl who thrives in an active environment and would be a perfect fit for a loving family who can provide her with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, according to shelter staff.
Nala arrived at the shelter alongside her brother Hudson who is also up for adoption.
Nala’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Nala, or make an appointment to meet her or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All adoptable animals, and those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.