Oliver is a three-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Oliver is a gentle and charismatic cat who knows how to steal hearts with his endearing personality. He is a talkative kitty who loves engaging in conversation, expressing himself with a mix of meows, purrs, and trills. He craves attention and enjoys snuggling up with his favorite humans, offering soothing purrs and reminding them of the simple joys of unconditional love.
Staff say Oliver's charm extends beyond his conversational prowess as his playful antics and graceful movements enchant everyone around him, filling the room with joy and laughter.
"If you're seeking a feline companion who will keep you entertained with delightful conversations and shower you with affection, Oliver is the perfect match," they said.
Oliver’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Oliver, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All adoptable animals, and those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.