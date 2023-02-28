Raider is a one-year-old male, black and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Center staff say he is a nice boy with a big personality who had a rough start at life. He is smart, eager to please and walks well on a leash.
To see Raider’s photo album and his videos, visit https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A508339.
His adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit Animal Services partner www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster