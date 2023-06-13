Señor is a two-year-old male, brown black mouth cur mix available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Señor is a very active, energetic dog who is affectionate but stressed because kennel life makes him nervous. He is in need of regular exercise and human interaction, which center staff say is tough to provide with so many animals in need.
Señor’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Señor, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.