032023 Pet of the Week

Stella is an eight-year-old female, black and tan German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.

Stella’s adoption fees include her spay, microchips, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. 

The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.

Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.

All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.

Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster 

Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you