Stella is an eight-year-old female, black and tan German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Stella’s adoption fees include her spay, microchips, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.
Call 805-681-5285 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.