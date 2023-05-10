Steve is a 5-year-old male, gray pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Center staff say that Steve is a smart pup who knows several commands including "sit," "shake," "lay down," "come," and "touch." Steve is curious and eager to learn, and treat-motivated, which helps reinforce lessons. The ideal home for Steve would be slow-paced with places to lounge and a place to run around. Steve is a shelter favorite, and we hope that he will be yours, too, they said.
Further, they say Steve is a shy, sweet pet with reserved personality traits, and has some experience living with children and is friendly toward them. He also has some experience living with small dogs and is good with them. He also enjoys going for walks, getting pets, treats, and "scritches" — especially butt scratches which he will lean in for.
Steve’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
To see Steve, watch his online videos at https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A498425.
For more information or to make an appointment to meet Steve, call the center at 805-681-5285 or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? For information on how to foster, visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.