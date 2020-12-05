You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia
0 comments
CAPA Pet of the WeekCAPA Pet of the Week

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia

  • 0
120620 Pet of the Week

Tia is a 5-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tia is in foster care while she recovers from ligament surgery and needs an adult-only home that will help her continue her recovery and strength-building. She is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people and would do best as the only pet in the home.

Tia’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
From the Vine: Holiday wine tasting is still available
Wine

From the Vine: Holiday wine tasting is still available

The good news is that you will still find some of your favorite Central Coast tasting rooms open and they’re quite happy to accommodate you. There’s nothing I like better than being able to taste before I buy, so I know what I’m getting at the table. 

James (Jim) P. Sideris
Obituaries

James (Jim) P. Sideris

James (Jim) P. Sideris, Santa Ynez resident, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side, on October 1st, 2020, at the age of 90.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News