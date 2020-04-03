Central Coast recreational spots still open for roaming

Though retail shops and entertainment venues across Santa Barbara County are closed until further notice to curtail the spread of COVID-19, many outdoor recreational spots along the Central Coast remain open to the public with added restrictions to meet social distancing guidelines.
Here is a list of public places currently open for hiking, biking, and exploring:
- Arroyo Burro Beach, "Hendry's Beach," Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Beach open. Dogs must be on a leash at all times.
- Cachuma Lake, 1 Lakeview Drive, Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Camping closed. Day use fishing, hiking trails and disc golf open. Nature Center and restaurant temporarily closed.
- Jalama Beach County Park, 9999 Jalama Rd, Lompoc: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Camping and playground closed. Hiking and beach open. Jalama Beach Store and Grill remains open for order pick up.
- La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Rd, Lompoc: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Trails are open, however buildings, museum and the parking lot are closed.
- Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Road, Santa Maria. Open Wednesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Effective April 1, entry fees of $3.75 for adults and $1.60 for seniors will be waived for the immediate future.
- Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Designated recreation sites are closed, the general forest area, including the extensive trail system, remain open to the public for hiking and walking.
- Miguelito Park, 3051 San Miguelito Road, Lompoc: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Playground areas closed. Open space and paths accessible to pedestrians.
- Montaña de Oro State Park, San Luis Obispo County: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. All campgrounds, museums and visitor centers closed. The park is temporarily closed to vehicle access but remains open to walking, hiking and biking (in areas with bike trails).
- Nojoqui Falls Park, 3250 Alisal Rd, Goleta: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The lower section of the trail is open, however the last 200 feet up to the falls might be off limits due to unstable terrain.
- Oso Flaco Lake, Guadalupe: Open 7 days a week, from sunrise to sundown. Trails, fishing and beach accessible. Dunes Center temporarily closed.
- Point Sal State Beach, Guadalupe: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Park is closed to camping, vehicle and bike access but remains open pedestrians.
- Refugio State Beach, Goleta: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Park is closed to camping but remains open to pedestrians.
- Rice Ranch Open Space, Orcutt: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. All sports fields and playground structures closed to public. Hiking trails, paths and parking lot open.
- San Marcos Preserve, Santa Barbara: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Trails and open space accessible to pedestrians.
- Surf Beach, Lompoc/ VAFB: Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Beach access open however due to snowy plover nesting, parts of the beach are closed to the public.
To obtain the latest updates on closures and restrictions of local recreational parks, refer to local, county and state agencies.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
