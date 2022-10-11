Cheers! Figueroa Mountain wins at Great American Beer Fest for 12th straight year

Buellton's Figueroa Mountain Brewery was awarded two more medals at the Great American Beer Fest this past weekend, running their overall number of recognitions at major beer competitions above 200 and continuing a streak of medaling at the GABF event to 12 straight years.

This year, Figueroa Mountain's Hoppy Poppy IPA received the bronze medal in the English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale category, the fourth medal for the brew in the past 6 years; and their Dreaming of Bamberg brew won a bronze medal in the smoke beer category.

“We feel so fortunate to have been recognized with these awards,” said an ecstatic Kevin Ashford, brewmaster and creative director at Figueroa Mountain Brewing.

Figueroa Mountain is the only brewery to have medaled every year at the GABF since 2011, and have now received a total of 31 pieces of hardware from the prestigious event.

“Keeping a streak of wins longer than any other American brewery shows that brewing great beer is more than just the work of one person; it’s about building a great team," Ashford said.

Brewmaster Ashford, founder Jaime Dietenhofer and other members from the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company family accepted the awards at the 40th anniversary GABF event held in Denver, Colorado this past weekend.

Jaime and his father Jim Dietenhofer started Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company in Buellton in 2010, shortly before entering their first GABF competition the following year. Figueroa Mountain was recognized with a bronze medal for their Stagecoach Stout in 2011, their first medal from GABF.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company now has 4 locations in Southern California and is currently building three new locations in the Los Angeles area.

For a full list of Figueroa Mountain awards, visit FigMtnBrew.com/awards.

The Great American Beer Fest attracted 9,904 beers this year from 2,154 breweries throughout the United States. Learn more about the event and see a full list of winners on their website, https://www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

Full list of Figueroa Mountain's GABF awards;

2022

Bronze – Dreaming of Bamberg – Smoke Beer

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English India Pale Ale or New Zealand India Pale Ale

2021

Gold – Meat Sweats – Amber American Lager

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Silver – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Silver – Schwarz is the New Black – German Dark Lager

2020

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

2019

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

2018

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Bronze – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

2017

Silver – Hoppy Poppy – English-Style IPA

Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – Dark Lager

Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast

2016

Gold – I Dunkled in My Pants – European-Style Dark Lager/Munich-Style Dunkel

Bronze – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Amber Lager or Dark Lager

Bronze – Figtoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

Bronze – Once you Go Schwarz – German-Style Schwarzbier

2015

Gold – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

Silver – Lighter Than I Look – American-Style Dark Lager

2014

Gold – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

2013

Gold – Davy Brown Ale – American-Style Brown Ale

Gold – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

Silver – Oktoberfest – Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest

Silver – Surfliner Lager – Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

Silver – Stearns Stout – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout

2012

Bronze – Danish Red Lager – Vienna-Style Lager

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout

Bronze – Wrangler Wheat – American-Style Wheat Beer with Yeast

2011

Bronze – Stagecoach Stout – Oatmeal Stout