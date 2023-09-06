On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Santa Maria Public Library will host an educational session about what it takes to produce a podcast featuring local author and podcaster Chris Lambert.

Lambert, a 2006 Righetti High School graduate, produced the "Your Own Backyard: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart" podcast, which explored the unanswered questions that have lingered in the case for 24 years.

The podcast brought national attention to the decades-long local mystery; and those connected to the case, including officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, praised the series for renewing public interest in Smart's disappearance.

During the special session starting at 3 p.m., Lambert will share what it takes to create a podcast, including the tools and resources used. Seating for this event is limited and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Learn more by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.