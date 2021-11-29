Holiday cheer returned to the Elks Rodeo grounds over the weekend with the kickoff of the second annual Christmas in the Country holiday lights drive-through event.

The 2-mile route features dazzling holiday displays created by dozens of local organizations, businesses and schools, with familiar figures including Santa Claus, the Grinch and the Abominable Snowman on exhibit.

Hours of operation will be increasing after the first weekend, with half-hour time slots available from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on various dates over the next four weekends. Tickets and more information are available online at elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country.

The Elks Unocal Event Center is located at 4040 S. Highway 101

