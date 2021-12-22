The Chumash Casino Resort raised more than $13,000 for Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria during its annual Project Pink campaign that featured pink-hued treats for sale at its eateries throughout October in an effort to raise awareness and funds during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A portion of sales from pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks totaling $6,815 were matched dollar for dollar by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation that resulted in a $13,630 donation to Mission Hope Cancer Center, a resort spokesman said. Mission Hope Cancer Center, which features state-of-the art technologies and treatments for cancer care, supportive services, education and preventative care at three area locations, is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.

“This past year taught us a lot about resiliency, and watching our local breast cancer patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center bravely face a cancer diagnosis in the midst of a pandemic was nothing short of extraordinary," said Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, breast surgeon at Marian Cancer Care.

"Our organization is grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort for again supporting local breast cancer patients in a significant way as event proceeds will directly support patient assistance needs, programs and services, and the acquisition of advanced equipment and technology," O'Kelly Priddy said.

Further, the campaign really hit home this year, according to the resort spokesman, who explained that the Chumash Casino Resort’s Food and Beverage Department director, Paul Hohe, was on both the giving and receiving end of the fundraiser. Hohe led a creative team of chefs to create an assortment of pink-colored items that were sold during the campaign, and, as a patient, also witnessed firsthand the great work Mission Hope Cancer Center does for the community, the spokesman added.

“In the past, I was involved with this project where we were donating to different cancer-related causes,” Hohe said. “And this year, in fact, I myself was a patient at the place that was going to be benefiting — it truly meant a lot more to me.”

For more information on the Mission Hope Cancer Center, including how to donate, visit www.missionhopecancercenter.com.

