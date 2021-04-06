'COAST', a Santa Maria-based film, debuts April 8 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The film "COAST" is described as a "coming of age" story, although co-director Jessica Hester calls it more of a "mother-daughter coming of age" movie, which was filmed almost entirely in the Santa Maria Valley.

The feature-length movie makes its debut from April 8 to April 10 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and is based on a screenplay written by Santa Maria native Cindy Kitagawa, who worked closely with Hester and Derek Schweickart, who also co-directs, during its production.

"COAST" tells the tale of Abby Evans, an angsty 16-year-old Mexican-American girl played by actress Fatima Ptacek, who lives in a broken family and has an opportunity to escape her tight-knit farming community but struggles with leaving her friends and family behind.

"There's the story of the teenage girl who wants to get the hell out of [her] town and the story of the adult who finds this place so beautiful," Hester said. "A big part of life is the relationship with your mother. To look at yourself, you can't help but examine the relationship with your parents."

While not autobiographical, Kitagawa started writing it about 10 years ago as a series of vignettes inspired by people she grew up with.

“It reflects my own feelings growing up here and the things we did, where we hung out and the trouble we got into,” Kitagawa said. "I think we didn’t have a lot of idea about the outside world. I knew that I always wanted out but didn’t know what that meant.”