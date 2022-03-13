“Engaging youth to reach their fullest potential” is key to the mission of the 4-H program which began in Ohio in 1902.

The California program is overseen by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, which is part of the UC system and has ties to the Cooperative Extension System and the USDA.

In Santa Barbara County, members have a choice of projects that range from sewing and rocketry to animal projects like rabbits, horses and market goats.

When I joined 4-H nine years ago as a 7-year old, I looked up to the members in uniforms with dozens of medals weighing down their hats. Now, the 4-H hat is optional, although I still prefer to wear mine when exhibiting.

Those same members hosted and emceed our county events, and visited other clubs to talk about upcoming events. One year, they also put on a fun clinic for younger members to learn more about different projects and programs in 4-H.

They are our county ambassadors.

The ambassador program is a leadership development program for older 4-H members to develop core competencies of advising, advocating, mentoring, planning, promoting and teaching.

I now serve Santa Barbara County 4-H as a county 4-H ambassador.

To become an ambassador, one must show evidence of leadership, citizenship and speaking skills, submit letters of recommendation, a resume, answer several essay questions, and be interviewed by a panel of adult 4-H advisers.

One of the goals of 4-H is to give members the tools to work their way from being a new member that sits back and takes in things to one that participates, then takes on leadership roles with increasing responsibilities.

Acting as an ambassador is one of the 4-H member roles that has the greatest level of responsibility.

This year, I am working with ambassadors Kira Scheck and Rachel Lenchner.

As ambassadors, we are part of the county 4-H management board and meet quarterly with the board as well as monthly as an ambassador team. So far this year we have had a countywide drive for Casa Pacifica and a canned food drive. We will also have the opportunity to attend leadership training throughout the state this year.

Rachel, Kira and I have all been in 4-H for many years. We have competed against each other and volunteered together, and in our own clubs, have held officer positions and led projects where we share our knowledge of those projects with newer members. I feel like we have a really strong team of ambassadors this year.

Our program year runs through June and we have two really big events each year. Our county Presentation Day is an opportunity for members to show off their public speaking or performing skills.

After being virtual for the past two years, it was exciting to have Presentation Day in person when it was recently held on March 5.

Exhibit Day is in May. This event is my favorite! I raise show rabbits and market turkeys and will be able to compete with them again. Last year’s event also was virtual which limited a lot of what we could do.

I think the ambassador program is part of fulfilling the 4-H mission.

I am participating in projects that interest me the most and they are helping me reach my fullest potential.

If you are thinking 4-H is just about showing animals at the fair, you now know that it also is about leadership.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara County 4-H office at sb4H.org.