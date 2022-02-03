Public speaking may be one of the top fears in the world, but in reality, it is a vital skill.

It gives you the power to influence people and change the world. It can inform people about troubling problems that they didn’t know about, persuade them to believe your side of an argument, and encourage them to make a difference.

Luckily, the 4-H public speaking program can help you acquire this valuable skill and it encourages public speakers to become leaders who then get opportunities to reach their full potential.

People may think that nerves would overcome them on stage, or they would never be able to speak like the people they see on television, but all it takes is practice, hard work and motivation.

A good, well-structured and written speech is just the start of the whole production, but there’s more to the story. Delivery is one of the most crucial elements of public speaking. Who are people more likely to believe: a person with a good speech who looks at the floor and mumbles, or a person with a good speech who makes eye contact, uses hand gestures, and speaks loud and clear?

Hopefully, we are all agreed that it is the latter. All of the above skills are key elements of nonverbal communication.

Additionally, eye contact makes it easier to connect with people, makes you more believable and helps you engage with your audience. If you have a speech on paper or notecards, you must make sure that you look up from reading your speech to make eye contact. If you have your speech memorized, don’t just focus on one person; try sweeping the whole room and avoid looking at the ceiling.

Hand gestures are all-important and versatile. If you are listing something, you can count it on your fingers; if you are talking about size, you can indicate how big or small with your hands; and if you really want to make a point, exaggerated arm movements are the best way to go. Always exaggerate all your gestures, no matter how silly you think it makes you look. It gets your point across easier, and you don’t really look very weird.

Speaking loud and clear also is vital, but sometimes people might think they are speaking too loud or slow. Really, you can’t speak loud or slow enough, short of shouting. You always speed up when you are nervous about speaking, which is almost all the time, so practicing your speech speaking slowly is a good way to not go too fast when it matters.

Emphasizing your words is also something people have a hard time with. Each syllable needs to be clear, or else people might be too focused on deciphering what you have said and not focused enough on your speech.

All of this may seem like a lot to learn at first, but if you have a good teacher and enough dedication, you can become a public speaking master.

I’m a good example of this, though I wouldn’t call myself a master, yet.

This is my third year in the Lucky Clover 4-H Public Speaking Project. Before I started 4-H, I used to hyperventilate before speeches, read off my paper, and speak super quiet and fast. Now, I’m still nervous, but I know how to manage it; I can memorize 1,200-word speeches; and I know how to project my voice to the back of the room.

4-H completely transformed me from jitters to confidence, even if I’m still nervous before a competition. But I know I can do it, and that makes all the difference.

If you want to start your public speaking journey, contact the Santa Barbara County 4-H office at sb4H.org.

