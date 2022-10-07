Home Arts is Lucky Clover 4-H‘s newest project, and this week we meet the thrifting instructor, Allie Andersen.
Thrifting, or thrift store shopping, will be a hands-on experience where 4-Hers get to try their hand at thrifting and learn about its many benefits.
To start with, thrifting is an easy and fun way to save money. Thrifters find gently used clothes and other items at a better price than retail stores.
But saving dollars isn’t the only benefit.
Thrifting is good for the environment and is the epitome of "reduce, reuse, and recycle." It fights fast fashion, which is mass-produced clothing that ends up in landfills too fast. Not only is the environment saved by thrifting, but it can also be more enjoyable than regular shopping.
When entering a thrift store, no one is ever sure what they’ll find. Every thrift store is different, and there is a surprise every time.
Instructor Allie has always loved outdoor markets and flea markets, but her love of thrifting was discovered by accident. College was where she had her first introduction to flea markets and thrift stores, exploring the town with her friends.
In her adult life, this fascination has continued. While home decorating, Allie would get bored with items and donate them to local thrift stores, and at the same time, manage to come home with a treasure or two to spice up her house.
While home décor stores are addicting, Allie enjoyed mixing in some items from favorite thrift stores and flea markets that made her home unique.
“For me, it is fun to search for one-of-a-kind items and not just find them sitting on a shelf and a chain store,” she said.
Her favorite part of thrifting is finding unique items that look like they have a story behind them — that had something interesting about them.
Her favorite item to collect is coffee table books and I always enjoys finding new and interesting ones while thrifting.
Recently, Allie took some students on an outing to some local thrift shops, and she reported that they had a fantastic time. The students found some name-brand sweatshirts that would have cost a lot more in the store, but instead were only a few dollars each.
“They got a deal, and they liked that,” Allie said, adding that she was glad to have shared her love of thrifting with the group.
Now she will be teaching the Home Arts group the ins and outs of thrifting.
Her best advice for thrifters is to be prepared to spend some time looking through what you don’t like in order to find the hidden gems.
Sometimes people walk into a thrift store with no idea what they are looking for, but that is one of the advantages of thrift stores: there is something for everyone.
“The Home Arts Thrifting class will be ideal for anyone who is open to looking for treasures,” Allie said.
Interested in thrifting? You can learn more about Lucky Clover 4-H and the Home Arts project by contacting Jennifer Berman at jenb@planhero.com, or going to sb4h.org
Join me next week for expert floral designer Mindy Rice Davidson, who will give us a glance at her plans for a floral design session.