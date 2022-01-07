Santa Barbara County 4-H is launching a new presentation-day format in 2022 to make participation easier.
In the past, presentation days have only been held on Saturdays. Coming up this year, a public speaking presentation week now will offer multiple days and times to make it easier for everyone’s schedule. It will be held March 2-5 in Solvang.
For the past two years, presentation days were held online due to COVID-19 but now in 2022, we are fortunate, and hopeful, to be in person for presentations.
In 4-H, public speaking is very important. This is my third year as a member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Public Speaking project. The main goal of our project group is to create a seven to nine-minute speech about any subject you want to research.
A project leader will work with you to organize your ideas into a logical order, write a well-written speech, and in the end, share your passion through a practiced memorized speech. Talk about life skills at their finest! We present our speeches to evaluators at county, sectional, and state presentation days who give us feedback to help us improve — and we receive awards.
4-H offers a presentation format for everybody’s interests. The most popular is an illustrated talk or demonstration, using visual aids like PowerPoint slides or posters. Other presentation formats include STEM, educational display, prepared persuasive or informative prepared speeches, or delivering an interpretive reading. Fun skits are also a fun way for a group to make a presentation — you can sing, dance, or act in a cultural arts presentation.
Most people do not think public speaking is fun, but I do! And the secret to all the fun is our project leader, Jennifer Berman. At meetings, we play games to work on improving our voice inflection, eye contact, body gestures, and facial expressions which help keep our audience hooked. These are all ingredients to a successful public speaker. The fun we have at meetings makes you excited to learn and improve your public speaking skills.
Back in 2020 when I was 11 years old, I presented at my first county-level Presentation Day. I chose an illustrated talk and I drew large posters to help me explain my researched subject.
In front of four judges, I gave a memorized seven-minute presentation about my cat, Norman, who peed everywhere, and how I found a solution. That day I received a gold award and advanced to the sectional level.
Then COVID-19 hit.
I was disappointed we had to move online. It was not the same or as much fun as in person. I was just talking to pixelated faces and I wanted to interact and engage the audience with my speech. A couple of weeks later I received my gold award in the mail. It felt good. I was now ready for the final level, otherwise known as State where I received a platinum award!
Last year it was the same online routine. I gave a speech about my unexpected rooster, Stardust, and I did very well receiving golds at County and Sectionals, and a platinum at State. This year I am going to be talking about how I befriended two wild turkeys and the consequences that followed.
I am excited to have Presentation Days in person this year, and with more days to choose from it will make it more convenient for 4-H’ers in Santa Barbara County.
Next month: Hadleigh Bolton takes a deeper dive into the importance of good public speaking skill and how 4-H has helped her overcome her fears.
