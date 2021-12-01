The end of the first semester of school is almost over, and with that comes performances by the Santa Ynez High School Theatre Group. I am proud to announce that we will be putting on a production of "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, which we have worked hard on throughout the semester.
"Our Town" is one of the most performed plays in America and depicts everyday life in a small town called Grover’s Corners. It cycles through the different stages of life experienced by the leads in the play, Emily and George. Narrated by an omnipotent character, the Stage Manager, "Our Town" has a history for making its audiences think about the meaning of life, no matter how hard or painful doing so might be.
The Santa Ynez High School Theatre Group’s director, Jeff McKinnon, has a long history with the play.
“One of my first encounters with theater was 'Our Town' when I was chosen to read George in a summer reading in 1973 as a shy and awkward 13-year-old," McKinnon remembered. "The play allowed me to escape myself and gave me that first rush of adrenaline all actors crave. Since then, I've acted in the play once more in high school as the Stage Manager and am now directing it for the third time.”
As the Theatre Group has dived deeper into the meaning of this play, it’s been interesting to hear our director’s take on it. After reading it for the first time over Zoom during my advanced theater class as a sophomore, the meaning of the play hit me. I didn’t want to truly think about its underlying message because it weighed on me, but it just kept poking at the back of my mind. I feel like it will be a play that I will continue relating to throughout the entirety of my life, especially as I get older.
What McKinnon explains, and what I also think is very true, is that "one's experience and relationship with the play changes as one advances in age, as we pile up life experiences and march toward our inevitable end." I’ve found myself to be emotional during rehearsal, dwelling on what it means to be alive. After seeing it and acting in it over and over and over again in rehearsals, I find that I never truly become used to the feelings the play evokes. Because of this, I was curious as to why McKinnon wanted to direct this play once more.
He told me that he "wanted at least one more go at it as a director, imagining it to be my farewell as a high school teacher."
"... and though I'm not ready to hang it up yet, COVID has given us all a sense of urgency, of, ‘better get it while you can,’" he said, describing the piece as a great vehicle for high school students with its fairly large cast and flexible casting; plain, frank and from-the-heart language.
"But mainly, I think it one of the most beautiful depictions of the human condition, of the conundrum of being alive, ever written for the stage,” McKinnon added.
Next, I spoke with Audrey Fuette about her experience playing the Stage Manager.
“What drew me to the role of the Stage Manager was its ambiguity," she said. "The Stage Manager is this sort of omnipotent narrator that we know very little about. This curiosity of ‘who is the Stage Manager?’ made me excited for the role.”
After we learned that we were putting on a production of "Our Town" at the beginning of the year, I thought to myself both how lucky and unlucky the person who would end up playing the Stage Manager would be. On one hand, the Stage Manager is an amazing and interesting character who any actor would love to play, but on the other hand, the poor soul who plays them has to memorize pages upon pages of lines. On top of that, they're a very complex character to figure out.
“One of the biggest challenges with the Stage Manager was its ambiguity, ironically, since it was also what drew me to it” Audrey explained. “Because the role has little character depth by design, I had to be the one to figure out who the Stage Manager is. Some people say it’s God; others say it’s a literal member of the crew. I remember reading about this one person who played the Stage Manager as a sort of angel.
"You have to pay attention to the small details with this character," Audrey said. "Once you figure that out, the beauties of the role sort of reveal themselves."
Audrey said her favorite part of the play is the third and final act, especially her monologues at the beginning and the end.
"The beauty of the Stage Manager’s ambiguity is that it allows the character to break the fourth wall and connect with the audience. Every time before I deliver those monologues in the third act, I think to myself, ‘this is important,’" she said. "I want the audience to hear this. They won’t be the same afterward."
She added, "There are many moments in the play that remind me of my own life, which just makes the message of the play all the more powerful. I think the idea is that we are a brief small dot in this infinite and indifferent universe. But we don’t notice how beautiful our brief small existence is until we no longer have it."
The other two leads in the play, Lillian April Domingues and Alex Keever, who play Emily and George shared their experience playing their characters.
April said it is one of her favorite plays of all time.
"It has been such an honor working with my peers on such an amazing project," she said. "I have been so grateful for the opportunity to play Emily Webb in 'Our Town.' I spent all summer researching in preparation for the auditions; I watched countless films and productions of 'Our Town' and dug deep into character analysis and synopses of each of the characters."
April said as soon as McKinnon announced that the group would be presenting 'Our Town' for the fall production, she had her heart set on auditioning for the role of Emily.
"'Our Town' has been the best theater experience I have had so far in my acting career," she said. "It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Standout moments from the experience would be working with Alex. My favorite part of putting on this production is making beautiful new memories in the theater and with my peers; I will never forget this experience."
"I'm so excited for the performances, but I’m not ready to take my final bow as Emily Webb,” April added.
Alex explained that playing George has been a great experience.
“I have loved every minute of it. When we did our read-through of the play, I got a grasp on who this kid was," he remembered. "I love our program; the kids in the cast are so talented. I have received a lot of help and guidance from Mr. McKinnon going scene by scene. I think we have something very special. I hope that everyone comes out to support and likes what we have in store.”
