Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh

Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers.
The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa.
'Memories of Mountain Drive'
A bohemian community of artists and free spirits thrived in the hills above Montecito for nearly 20 years. Comprised of teachers, builders, artists, writers, musicians, and dancers, this community pioneered the California lifestyle well before the counterculture hippie movement of the 1960s.
“Memories of Mountain Drive,” now on view at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, was inspired by the museum’s collection of oral histories from 26 individuals who lived there from the 1940s to the 1960s.
Audio excerpts (accessed by scanning QR codes) are interspersed among photos of Mountain Drive residents involved in revelry, winemaking, pageantry, creating art and pottery, music-making, and everyday life. Hear the full interviews at www.gledhilloralhistory.org.
The exhibit, which also features crafts by Mountain Drive artisans and other memorabilia, is open through Feb. 28. (www.sbhistorical.org)
'Take a Hike, Save the World'
While at the Historical Museum, don’t miss “Take a Hike, Save the World,” a visual journey through Santa Barbara’s most scenic areas, as seen by artists and photographers beginning in 1875.
Many of these areas can still be seen today from hiking trails and in open space saved from development – like Arroyo Hondo (see below).
Historic photographs, paintings, and historical items from the Museum’s collections traverse the area including Santa Barbara’s foothill canyons and coastal bluffs, Montecito mountain trails, Santa Ynez Valley landmarks, coastal areas from Goleta to Gaviota, and mountainous backcountry vistas.
The exhibit closes in a week, on Nov. 13, so hike on over.
Arroyo Hondo Preserve
One of the area’s most beautiful open spaces is the historic Arroyo Hondo Preserve, once part of the 26,500-acre Mexican land grant to Santa Barbara Presidio Commandant Jose Francisco Ortega in 1827.
The Hollister family purchased it from the Ortegas in 1908, it was in Hollister hands until the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County purchased it in 2001.
It is open to the public on the first and third full weekends of each month – including this weekend – with guided docent-led hikes at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free but space is limited and reservations are required. (805-966-4520, www.sblandtrust.org)
Mesa Artists Studio Tour
Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood stretches along the coast from the Harbor to Arroyo Burro Beach. Farms once dotted the landscape and for a short while, oil derricks pumped crude. It’s now a desirable neighborhood that has been a haven and inspiration for artists for nearly a century.
Mesa Artists holds their annual free Studio Tours on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Download a map (www.santabarbaramesaartists.com) or follow the yellow signs to find the various studios, homes, and gardens where artists display and sell their original artworks.
Exploring the area is a big part of the fun.