Ever since middle school, summer has always included a musical production with Arts Outreach. Last summer, I was in "Mamma Mia," and this summer, I’m a part of the tried-and-true musical "Grease."

After participating in Arts Outreach's summer community youth theater for four summers, I now can confidently say that it’s one of my favorite parts of the year. Not only do I get to see friends, but I always make new ones as more and more people join.

It’s surprising how much putting on a musical can bring people together — from shared pain over sore muscles the first week of rehearsal to shared excitement when someone gives a particularly good performance. The production community is one of a kind.

Sandie Mullin, executive director of Arts Outreach, said she finds the most fulfilling thing about summer productions is the "safe and inclusive space that Arts Outreach provides for young people while they explore their creativity."

The accepting and fun atmosphere contributes to the formation of enduring relationships within the cast.

"I feel privileged to witness these young people create and nurture their own community," she said.

Since Arts Outreach is a small nonprofit and Mullin is the only staff member, volunteers are brought in to help with the summer productions. These volunteers help with building sets, selling tickets, providing props, etc.

"In recent years, we have also been fortunate to have our production team be comprised almost entirely of alumni who come back every summer to help provide the same experience for the next generation of actors," Mullin explained.

Some other Arts Outreach programs presented throughout the year include professional art instruction for elementary schools in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as other performing arts programs such as Valley Glee — a Valley-wide chorus — and our Summer Community Youth Theater Jr. — an acting workshop for students in grades 3-6.

Arts Outreach also hosts Summertime Arts — a five-week arts camp — and APPLAUSE — an adjudicated program in the visual, literary and performing arts for middle school and high school students.

Additionally, the Elder Arts program provides performing arts performances at local senior centers and care facilities.

"All of our programs endeavor to serve our mission, which is to ‘bring art to life and life to art,'" Mullin said.

Cora Blanchard, the stage manager of "Grease," has participated in eight Arts Outreach shows, performed in five and been a part of the stage crew for three.

Her favorite shows have been the two she has stage managed for — "Mamma Mia" and "Grease" — as well as "Mary Poppins" and "The Drowsy Chaperone," which were the first shows she had large roles in.

Blanchard further explained how participating in Arts Outreach has had an impact on her life over the years.

"All of my best friends are from Arts Outreach," she said, adding, "I've spent all my summers with a group of people and want to come back every year.

"Most of my best friends are in or have been from Arts Outreach. It just feels right to be here every summer. Without it, it feels like something is missing."

I know for me that without the Arts Outreach summer productions, summer just wouldn’t feel like summer.

I’m looking forward to bringing this year’s production to a close with our four shows that will run from July 27 to 30, each starting at 6:30 p.m. at Kalyra Winery, 343 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and can be purchased by calling 805-697-1336.

Hope to see you there!

