Celebrating the Santa Ynez Valley's 'let’s get it done' spirit | Judith Dale

Three notable events are slated to take place this week, exemplifying the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley — talent, camaraderie, generosity, and a “let’s get it done” attitude.

SYV Cottage Hospital inaugural Harvest Gala

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SYV Cottage Hospital with celebrate 60 years in the community with its inaugural Harvest Gala event.

The gala will honor the 68 women who gathered in 1962 to organize a grass roots hospital campaign and raised $352,391 from 1,225 donors.

The hospital broke ground in January 1964 and opened in November of that same year, admitting eight patients, and delivering a baby the first day.

Since then, the hospital has won many awards for patient care and satisfaction.

In April 1995, the hospital affiliated with Cottage Health and has continued to keep pace with advances in health care and medical technology.

Thanks to community support, our hospital has a state-of-the art emergency department backed by a full lab, radiology equipment, and a Tele-Stroke program that provides stroke victims access to instant diagnosis and care.

And due to generosity of Valley residents, the hospital just purchased a new mammography system and is currently fundraising for a new CT scanner.

To support the hospital and help celebrate its 60th anniversary, the community is invited to the First Annual Harvest Gala on Oct. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the new Craft House at Hotel Corque.

The program will be held outside to observe COVID-19 precautions, and will include dinner and local wine, an auction and dancing. Cost is $125 per person.

For information or to make reservations, call 805-691-9509 or email j2martin@sbch.org.

Donations can also be made online or mailed to: SYV Cottage Hospital Foundation, 2050 Viborg Road, Solvang, CA, 93463.

Rideau Winery to premier “Fresh Glass" honoring Iris Rideau

Rideau Winery will honor local vintner Iris Rideau by premiering her biographical documentary titled “Fresh Glass,” on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Rideau Winery is located at 1562 Alamo Pintado Rd. in Solvang.

The film was produced by KPBS and honors Rideau as the first Black woman to own a winery in the nation.

The event will start with light refreshments. Wine will be available for purchase from 6 to 7 p.m.

Screening of the documentary will begin at 7:15 p.m. on a large outdoor screen.

The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, Iris will be on-site signing her new book, “From White to Black – One Life Between Two Worlds,” in which she tells her inspiring story of a single teen mom factory worker who became a huge success in the insurance and wine industries.

To read more about Iris's journey, go to syvnews.com and search the story "Grit and grapes: Celebrating local African-American wine icon, Iris Rideau."

Community Outreach Veterans Food and Service Center ribbon-cutting

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the SYV Community Outreach Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. to celebrate the new veterans center. A community barbecue will follow.

In the spirit of taking care of our own and after months of planning and construction, the new veterans center is due to open at the SYV Community Outreach Center, located behind the Buellton Post Office and library complex.

Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach (formally the Buellton Senior Center) teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Santa Barbara County Food Bank and Cloverlane Foundation to offer a food and service program serving local veterans.

The event is free and open to all veterans and members of the public.

According to reports, on average 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide.

Many of our veterans are homeless and living along the Santa Ynez Riverbed. SYV Community Outreach is saying, “No, this will not be allowed to continue in our community.”

With the help of generous donors and the other agencies mentioned, the program is finally being launched.

Plans are already underway to team up with the Chumash Tribe to offer medical services to veterans and their families.

The Cloverlane Foundation has also offered to help start a veterans adaptive sports program, and Allan Hancock College will be providing interns.

This is truly a Valley-wide program and is another example of the generosity and caring of our community.

