Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project has a sixth and final lesson — cross stitch — which will be taught by Tina Grunzweig, a lawyer by profession who has always loved home arts.
Tina picked up cross stitch just one year ago, but originally learned the art of embroidery from her mother, a Swedish immigrant and homesteader, who grew her own produce and sold goods at the farmers market.
Her mother came to America at 20 years old and brought some of her traditions with her to share.
Cross stitching, which is considered an easy form of hand embroidery, is a pleasant way to express oneself and personalize the home. Inspirational sayings, elegant flowers, intricate scenes, among other designs can all be done through this art — although beginners might want to hold off on the more complex designs.
Cross stitch is found in every nationality, not just Sweden, and goes back centuries.
Tina described cross stitch as “the gateway” to other types of hand stitching.
“It’s the easiest, and that’s why I’m going to help the 4-H kids learn about cross stitch,” she said.
Tina used the cross stitch gateway her mother provided to become proficient at sewing, knitting, needlepoint, and many other forms of needlework.
She enjoys cross stitch because of the relaxation that comes with it.
It is scientifically proven that embroidery can help with mental health as it can reduce stress while also activating neurotransmitters that promote well-being and happiness. And it’s productive, and doesn’t take full concentration like some other hobbies.
Tina noted that cross stitch is something one can do in a “social setting, while you’re having a conversation or watching your sporting events.”
Her favorite times to cross stitch are while her husband is watching football, or when she is chatting with her children about their day.
Another benefit of cross stitch is the cost-effectiveness.
“As a kid, you generally don’t have a lot of disposable income,” she pointed out. “But you can always pick up a needle and some thread, and modify whatever it is that you’re wearing or add your personal style to it.”
Hand needlework is a tradition that is fast becoming a lost art, according to Tina.
Nowadays, people go to tailors to have their pants hemmed or rely on fast fashion for a new shirt, if a button falls off the old one.
But it is truly better for the environment — and one's pocketbook — if you can make your clothes last a little longer.
Although this is not Tina’s first time teaching a needlework class since she has taught knitting in a school setting, this will be her first venture teaching cross stitch.
Her cross stich Home Arts class will be hands-on and includes easy starter kits for students to learn the basics.
The main goal of the lesson is simply to get participants to try hand needlework and experience how fun it can be, that hopefully inspires them to experiment with other kinds of needlework.
To learn more about the art of cross stitch, the Home Arts project classes, or Lucky Clover 4-H, go to sb4h.org, or contact Jennifer Berman at jenb@planhero.com