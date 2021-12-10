As we near the end of 2021, along with a very challenging last two years, many of us are looking forward to celebrating the holidays this month with one or more traditions. Traditions, however, are often a mixed blessing.

Most of us will be busy, rushed and focused on tasks or activities that are unique to this time of year, but for those of us who also have loved ones experiencing symptoms of dementia, the holidays can bring about some challenges and give us a sense of pause with mixed fears and emotions — of what “was,” what “is” and emotions about how our lives have changed.

As we enjoy the good feelings, warm wishes, and seeing family members and friends from far and near, we encounter the fact that many of these traditions can be accompanied by stress: hosting family and friends; meeting expectations from others and from ourselves; cooking, cleaning, crafts, cards and gift giving; and for many, all while caring for our loved ones.

Having worked for more than a decade with many families and their elders experiencing dementia, I have seen firsthand how this time of year brings about new and unexpected stresses and issues among family members. Many adult children will return to see their aging parent after a long absence and are surprised by what seems a sudden loss of memory and diminishing mental and/or physical capacity.

Family members who are also visiting with a sibling who cares for their parent with dementia may express shock and even levy criticism or well-meaning advice after they’ve been remote for months, or even years. Visitors are often unprepared for the extent of change and witnessing the “new normal” that may include everything from caregivers and food and laundry services to new home settings, health professionals, additional expenses, planning for an uncertain future, etc.

Many of us may even find that we do not know how to communicate with our loved one anymore and even use phrases like, “Don’t you remember?” or “What do you mean you can’t?” All of this adds additional stress on top of what may already be typical during this season.

Dash away the stress

This year will long be remembered as the year of COVID-19 vaccines and hesitation. As we all are trying to come out of isolation, we are still aware of the benefits of smaller gatherings over the holidays. Rather than be upset by this, I suggest we embrace it as a blessing in disguise. As much as we may desire to host large gatherings again, the person with dementia actually does much better in smaller settings. Large groups can trigger agitation and feelings of being overwhelmed by the commotion and the crowd. "A Charlie Brown Christmas," so to speak — a simple holiday season — is actually what we want.

This year, let us focus on enjoying the holiday season with a special awareness toward our loved ones with memory impairments. Let’s just dash away holiday stress by following some of these tips:

Practice stimulating holiday activities

If we have the ability to control the size of the crowd, we can spend better quality time and greater engagement with our loved one. Family traditions from the past likely created some of the most enduring memories that remain after many others fade. You can relive some of these. I always recommend stimulating activities to engage the senses, but a few seem especially appropriate during the holiday season, which can trigger fond memories at the same time (and any of these can be made better with a nice drink like hot chocolate).

• Looking through old photo albums tops my list. Thumbing through a book filled with memories is mentally stimulating and tactile. Not that long ago, and certainly throughout much of the adult lives of many who now suffer with dementia, photo albums were how memories were preserved, and stories passed down. Find these albums and enjoy them with loved ones at your side. Chances are also good that these albums will have photos of holidays past, which is a great way to keep a conversation current with the times.

• Baking and cooking are another great way to tap into memories. Both bring the smells and activities of the holidays that people remember and feel comforted by, forged by traditions over many years. If you are not a baker, beautiful smells can still be created in the kitchen with a few spices.

• Paper, markers and colored pencils can create new magic as decorations as well as conversation. Have fun doodling!

• Music is always good for tapping into long-term memory. At this time of year, pull out the holiday stops, so to speak, and play that old holiday music. Use it while looking at photos, while baking or cooking, or any time. Music is almost always soothing and calming. I recommend a playlist of no more than five to seven songs, but we might adjust the songs to get them right, each having meaning to our loved ones. It can take some time to reach the “music memory,” so when your loved one responds, feel free to sing along.

Happy holidays, and best wishes to you and yours for the coming year.