Do people remark that you have an innate talent for horsemanship? Or maybe you’d like to learn what makes for good horsemanship.

If you regularly care for a horse, you likely know that your horse needs to feel safe and healthy in order to bond with you. Just caring well for the horse is not enough. To develop a deep connection with horses, allow them to express their needs.

Here’s how:

1. Free choice: Horses have evolved as a prey animal in the food chain, unlike our cats and dogs. A horse’s first response to anything unfamiliar is flight. Horses understand that their survival depends on their ability to put a flight distance between themselves and something they perceive as potentially dangerous. This is natural; don’t blame them for it.

A good practice from the ground as you walk your horse is to give him a couple of feet of the lead line between your hand and the clip under his chin. This gives the horse the choice to travel beside you comfortably and move his head a bit to scan the area. Holding a horse’s head too tightly and clinching your fist on the clip tends to create tension. Relax and let your horse make a mistake and if they do, back up to correct and then relax and walk again.

The good horseperson understands the flight-response needs of their horse’s nature and allows the horse time to suss out danger. Generally, if you as the handler are calm, this helps the horse breathe through the experience. Horses can hold their breath in a startle response, like we do. If you breathe out deeply, they often do the same. Learn to diaphragmatically breathe.

2. Safety, nonviolence: Overtly striking a horse to cause pain, frankly, validates the horse’s concern that humans are predators. The cracking of a whip upon the flight animal is 1,000% wrong. Yelling scares the horse and creates anxiety. The quiet rider, who causes the least amount of anxiety, is the winning rider. In my opinion, this is why women are rapidly moving to the front in the world of training horses; they tend to be less aggressive.

Horses seek safety. A nonviolent, calm environment is a safe place when there is no outward aggression by a human. All human and horse interaction should be with a quiet approach. Training your horse, setting boundaries and schooling your horse in the disciplines should be an act of causing work and becoming less comfortable, but always in the absence of great fear.

3. Reducing anxiety: Horses are happier when they have forage available most of the day. This may not be easy in some boarding situations, but it is still important. The fact is, horses are grazers, not browsers. Deer are browsers; a browser has a different pattern of thinking than the grazer does. Leaves on a tree blow in the wind and require a pattern of thinking by the browser to get to them. But the grazer goes where the grass is. They lower their head, eat the grass and constantly scan the space around them for predators.

“No blade of grass has ever run from a horse.” — Monty Roberts

Horses are built to graze. Their eyes are designed to scan the ground for grasses while keeping a watch for predators with their large, laterally placed eyes, using monocular vision that provides a wider field to scan. Their digestive system is running all the time, unlike ours, and they can be anxious and even develop ulcers without food to graze on.

Feeding from the ground level slows down the eating as the lips pick up the hay, instead of pulling it down from a head-high feeder. The saliva tends to help prevent choking and colic when his head is lower. This slower rate of chewing allows for more nutrients to be extracted from the feed, not to mention more saliva mixed into the process of digesting. And the nostrils are designed such that less dust and hay particles will be inhaled when the horse's head is lower, rather than raised.

A contented grazer, kept in a stall, tends to develop less stall vices. Vices are created by humans creating an environment unnatural for the grazer. Mustangs almost never crib in the wild because they are free from human intervention. Other examples of vices can be stall weaving, nodding, pawing, kicking the walls and even territorial issues like biting from their door or being difficult to catch in the stall.

A regular reader of my column will know how much I believe that horses have the qualities to help us humans become relaxed, more present and more content. In turn, we can aspire to provide an environment for horses to be happier, too. By understanding the basic needs of our horses for free choice, safety and reduced anxiety, we are all happier by these simple yet important provisions.

