Debbie Roberts Loucks: How to desensitize an anxious horse

Horses are not cave dwellers by nature. For millennia, Equus caballos have preferred to travel over vast open lands where they can see for miles in all directions, avoiding predators by fleeing at the sight of unknown shapes and sounds. Horses are neophobic — have an extreme or irrational dislike of anything new or unfamiliar —in order to survive.

But how does that work for them in our modern domestic environment? Do horses take flight not only to protect their own life but out of concern for their rider? Maybe.

Confining our horses and not giving them exposure to new experiences has contributed to the shrinking of our horse’s ability to get past certain fears.

Horses that hold onto fears of specific rather than common items are doomed to be anxious and nervous their entire lives in the presence of those items. Taking the time to get them comfortable with that object will add to the enjoyment for horse and rider. Many riders even exacerbate the fears by avoiding the very things they should help the horse get used to.

Monty Roberts Training Tip Being spooky is one of the most natural conditions in the world of equine behavior. – Monty Roberts

Part of the fun of introducing horses to "spooky" things is that you get to watch them go from fear to skepticism to confidence and, finally, even playful interaction.

Desensitizing a very nervous or anxious horse to a tarpaulin, for example, builds trust and strengthens the bond between you and your horse — an added bonus.